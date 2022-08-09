Uganda’s representatives at this year’s CAF Inter-club competitions, Vipers SC and BUL FC have learnt their opponents following the draw for the 2022/2023 Preliminary Rounds.

Vipers who won the Uganda Premier League will be in CAF Champions League while BUL who won the Uganda Cup will be in the CAF Confederation Cup.

The champions Vipers have been drawn against Olympic Real de Bangui of Central African Republic. The aggregate winner will play DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in the next round of qualification.

BUL, who will be making their debut on the continent have been drawn against Egyptian side Future FC. The winner over two legs will face the winner between Buffles Borgou (Benin) and Kallon FC (Sierra Leone).

Wydad Athletic Club are the reigning CAF Champions League champions. Another Moroccan club, RS Berkane are the defending champions of the CAF Confederation Cup – having won the trophy twice in three years.

Preliminary round dates

First Round (Home/Away): 09 – 11 September / 16 – 18 September 2022

Second Round (Home/Away): 07 – 9 October / 14 – 16 October 2022