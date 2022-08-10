The Electoral Commission has nominated seven candidates to contest in the by-election of Member of Parliament for Busongora County South Constituency in Kasese District.

By the end of the exercise on Tuesday, Kasese District EC returning officer Ismail Takih Atwijukire, nominated National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate Jackson Mbaju, Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Aloysius Baguma Kighema, DP’s Bernadette Businge as well as Doreen Izagiire (Independent).

Other candidates who were nominated are National Resistance Movement-NRM’s Thembo Mujungu, David Mulindwa Isimbwa (Ind), and Juma Munezero of Allaince National Transformation (ANT).

The candidates will conduct campaign meetings for seven (7) days, that is, from Wednesday 10th August till Tuesday 16th August, 2022.

Polling and tallying of results for by-election of Member of Parliament will be conducted on Thursday 18th August, 2022.

The Parliamentary seat for Busongora County South fell vacant on June 21 when the Court of Appeal ruled that Gideon Mujungu (NRM) was irregularly elected following a petition by NUP’s Jackson Kathika Mbaju.