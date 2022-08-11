The Commander of the UPDF 3 Infantry Division Brig Gen Joseph Balikuddembe presided over the handover/takeover of the office of the second in command of the 3 Division from Brig Gen David Mugisha to Brig Gen Felix Busizoori.

The function was held at the Division Headquarters in Moroto on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

This follows recent appointments, promotions and transfers made by the President and Commander-In-Chief of Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) H.E Gen Yoweri Museveni last week

Stories Continues after ad

Brig Gen Balikuddembe welcomed and congratulated the incoming Second In Command.

“I warmly welcome you, Gen Busizoori to 3 Division to add positive energy towards disarmament operations in the Karamoja sub-region,” he said, adding that he knows Gen Busizoori as a hard working and knowledgeable officer.

The Division Commander recounted that it’s only this current government under the stewardship and visionary leadership of President Museveni and the professional UPDF that disarmament operations were launched that have registered a number of progressive phases.

“We must work hard, jointly with all stakeholders to create more conducive conditions and transform Karamoja to greater levels,” Gen Balikuddembe remarked.

He implored the Commanders to maintain the visible strides so far made, in terms of arms, livestock recoveries and scaled down livestock raids which has caused relative calmness in the sub-region.

He further told officers to maintain operational momentum especially in Kotido district for peace to prevail in other districts.

“The ongoing simultaneous cordon and search operations are a tested simultaneous and approach that we must relentlessly double our efforts to decisively deal and defeat all criminal elements,” emphasized the Division Commander and also Commander of Operation ‘Usalama Kwa Wote’, translated to mean ‘Peace for All’ in Karamoja sub-region.

He commended the outgoing Deputy Division Commander Brig Gen Mugisha for being a result oriented person.

“You are reliable, disciplined and a performer. Maintain the same caliber, be our ambassador in your next tour of duty,” he urged.

The Outgoing Second in Command and now Special Forces Commander Brig Gen Mugisha thanked the President and Commander-In-Chief of the UPDF for entrusting him with the new responsibility.

He also expressed his sincere gratitude to both officers and men for the cooperation and hard work they exhibit and requested them to do the same to his successor.

In his acceptance remarks, Brig Busizoori thanked the President and C-I-C for recognizing his contribution towards building a modern, efficient and professional force, which has prompted the current appointment.

He commended the subordinate Commanders for doing a good job that has created relative peace in Karamoja Sub – Region and entire 3 Division.

“My predecessor has oriented and briefed me. I’m ready to join other Commanders and team players in the operational theatre to totally pacify Karamoja Sub region,” Brig Busizoori noted.

The new Deputy Division Commander promised to perform oversight and supervisory roles to strengthen the edge with the people through training to build more troops’ capacity and combat readiness, accountability of personnel and equipment serviceability, welfare and ideological orientation.

He urged the Commanders and staff officers to continue embracing teamwork, cooperation, discipline and have integrity to accomplish the desired tasks.

The hand and take over ceremony was attended and witnessed by Brigade, Battalion Commanders and key staff officers of the Division.