The former security minister Gen Elly Tumwine has been flown to Nairobi for further treatment after he was admitted at Nakasero Hospital last week.

According to security sources, the bush-war hero has been unwell until last week when he was admitted at Nakasero for treatment.

The UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye told Eagle Online on Tuesday that he doesn’t discuss health issues of individual army officers in the media.

“I don’t discuss one’s individual health conditions [in the media]” he told Eagle Online. Gen Tumwine was until last year in June the security minister who oversaw the election security.

Gen Elly Tumwine joined the army in 1979 after undergoing a cadet course at Tanzania Military Academy, Munduli. He trained with officers like Gen Katumba Wamala, the late Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa, Gen Joram Mugume, the late Napoleon Rutambika and Maj Gen Steven Kashaka.

After his training, he joined President Yoweri Museveni to launch the National Resistance Army armed struggle against the government of President Milton Obote in 1981.

He has been credited for firing the first bullet during the attack on Kabamba barracks on February 6, 1981 which launched the armed struggle that brought President Museveni to power in 1986.

When NRA captured power in the same year, he became the first NRA Army commander and had been in parliament representing the army since then until last year, making him the longest uninterrupted serving Member of Parliament.