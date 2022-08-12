Sugarcane out growers in Bunyoro sub-region have decried continuous torture and mistreatment orchestrated by the police and other security agencies. The out growers accused Hoima Sugar Limited and Kinyara Sugar of using security officials who man roadblocks to stop trucks, arrest and threaten and block them from selling their canes to other dealers in the region.

The latest incident happened in Kikuube where three Hoima Sugar Limited officials were dragged to Police on allegations of assaulting a businessman, Fred Bakyali. Bakyali, sugarcane supplier for Kyejonjo Sugar Factory lodged an assault case against the three individuals at Kikuube Central Police Station Vide: SD REF 38/21/07/22.

He accused Dhamodharah Murugan and one suspect only identified Veketi (both are managers in charge of out growers) and another suspect only identified as Matovu, the company’s sugar field supervisor. Bakyali, who was days discharged from Kikuube health center IV, Kikuube District, joins a list of other complainants who preferred anonymity.

Stories Continues after ad

“The trouble started after they found the victim Bakyali loading trucks with sugarcane from the farm of Amos Byarugaba in Mukabara in Kizirafumbi Sub-county, whom Hoima Sugar Ltd officials claimed was their registered farmer,’’ said a source.

The Albertine region Police spokesperson Julius Hakiiza confirmed the incident, adding that police had launched an investigation into the matter. It is averred that Hoima sugar employees attempted to impound the Lorries but Bakyali and his colleagues resisted since they had been contracted to load the canes.

Bakyali noted that they were overpowered as his colleagues ran away for safety adding that the suspects and others beat him to pulp.

“They accused me of harvesting sugarcane from their alleged registered out grower yet the farmers who sold him sugarcane are independent and can supply to any buyer,” he said.

However, Veketi denied the allegation of assaulting the Bakyali, saying that claims are aimed at tarnishing their names. He noted that they only tried to block Bakyali and his group from loading sugarcane from their registered farmer.

He accused the Bakyali of conniving with Kyejonjo Sugar Factory to illegally buy sugarcane from their registered suppliers.

However, some of the Hoima sugar out growers said that several farmers are running away from the sugar manufacturing company due to persistent mistreatment.

“We are asking the Parliament and President Museveni to intervene because we are sited on a time bomb. This is a very critical moment when we can’t afford to recover even the money we invested in growing canes. They should allow us have freedom to supply canes where we want since we incur in a lot and if we find good prices elsewhere why should Kinyara or Hoima Sugar block us?’’ one of the farmers said.

Mesach Asab, one of the farmers said that delayed payment for their sugarcane, low prices, delaying to harvest sugarcane, and refusal to buy burnt sugarcanes as some of the factors forcing farmers to sell sugarcanes to Kyenjojo sugar factory and other companies.

Sugarcane farmers in Masindi district under their umbrella Masindi Sugar Cane Out growers Association Ltd -MASGAL have been at war with Kinyara Sugar Limited protesting the price for sugarcane offered by the factory.

The Association is the biggest supplier of sugarcane to Kinyara Sugar Works Limited situated in Masindi district. On July 1, 2021, the Kinyara announced the new price for cane at Shs 88,400 for the 2021/2022 financial year. The new price indicated a reduction from the previous financial year’s price of Shs 91, 586 per ton which left many farmers in huge losses and alleged mistreatment by factory authorities.

Cosmos Byaruhanga, chairperson for Masindi Sugar Cane Out-growers Association Limited and also the Masindi district chairperson said many decisions like new prices are announced without consulting and considering farmers.

Byaruhanga noted that they’re in total disagreement with Kinyara’s actions, saying sugarcane farmers do not benefit from anything. “There is no convincing reason which is given to farmers as to why the price reduces”, he said.

John Abigaba, an out grower says the mistreatment including unfavorable price by Kinyara sugar limited is not effective and they will not accept to supply their cane to the company, adding that they cannot accept a cut in the price of sugarcane when the cost of producing sugarcane has shot up.

Alice Alinaitwe, another out grower said Kinyara sugar limited management can’t determine the cane price without the consent of the out growers and wondered why the company uses local authorities including security to harass out growers who have decided to look for better prices outside Bunyoro Sugar Mills.

Over the years, the Hoima Sugar and Kinyara Sugar Ltd companies have been feuding with the out growers over cane prices and blocking them from supplying canes to other factories. The out growers have always accused the two sugar companies of exploitation and hiring security to harass, threaten and torture them over inexcusable agreements.

In March 2018, Kinyara Sugar Works Company Limited cut the price of a ton of sugarcane from Shs141, 000 to Shs 82,000.

This led to protests among the out growers forcing them to suspend sugarcane supply to Kinyara, but still many decried harassment by a section of police officers on various road blocks.

Kinyara Sugar Ltd then indicated that the new cane price for the 2020/2021 financial year would be Shs 91, 586 per ton of sugarcane sold by the out growers, down from the previous price of Shs108, 200 shillings per ton which angered the out growers.

This has prompted many to supply canes to other factories in the country amidst alleged threats and torture by the former.

Ms. Caroline Amongin, the spokesperson of Kinyara, dismissed the entire allegation claiming that out growers who have contracts with them have an obligation to meet.

“We they try to sell sugar cane to other dealers, of course when we find them, we get our cane. We don’t beat or mistreat them; our supervisors and security personnel stop them, and bring the cane to the factory. That is the simplest way instead of going to the police and other courts of law,” she said.

“The company advances money to most of the out growers to prepare their farms/ fields promising to sell their cane to none other than us. When they sell this cane they suffer losses,” she said.

The manager of Hoima Sugar said he is in India and is not informed about what is on ground.

“I am in India now and. I have not been updated about what is at the factory. So hold on till next month,” the manger who didn’t reveal his identity said.