Makerere University has reappointed Prof Barnabas Nawangwe as Vice Chancellor for his second term.

The appointment letter dated August 12, 2022 from the University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda, reads; “Following provisions of section 31(4) of the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act, 2001 (as amended), and on the recommendation of the University Council, the Chancellor has reappointed Professor Barnabas Nawangwe for a second five-year term as Vice Chancellor of Makerere University with immediate effect.”

Prof Nawangwe took over the top job in 2017 and his term was scheduled to end on August 31, 2022.

Before that, he served as the Deputy Vice Chancellor of Makerere University in charge of Finance and Administration from from September 2013 to August 2017.

Prof. Nawangwe is a Registered Professional Architect and has worked widely as a consulting Architect in Uganda and beyond. He also served as acting Principal, of the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology (CEDAT) from January 2011 to August 2013. Prior to that, he was the Dean of Faculty of Technology (2002-2009) and Head of the Department of Architecture from its inception in 1989 to 2002.

He has chaired several University committees, including the University Research, Administrative and Financial Reforms Committee. Prof. Nawangwe has supervised several Masters and PhD students. He has presented numerous papers at local and international conferences and published several articles in internationally reviewed journals and books. He has also been author to a number of research reports.