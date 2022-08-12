The Uganda National Drug Authority (NDA) has today concluded a one-week compliance enforcement operation targeting all drug outlets in Rubaga Division in Kampala.

This operation is in line with NDA’s routine post market surveillance activities, and was a follow-up of the February 2022 enforcement activity in the same region.

During the operation, a total of 80 outlets were inspected which included; 3 Pharmacies, 49 Human drug shops, 2 vet drug shops and 24 clinics. A total of 21 clinics and 22 drug shops were closed. A total of 144 boxes of assorted drugs estimated at over Shs150 million were impounded due to several non-compliance issues. One drug hawker was also arrested for illegal possession and sale of drugs.

Muwonya Herbal Research in Nabulagala and Kennedy’s Herbal Drug Shop in Lugala were found illegally advertising medicine which contravenes section 33 of the National Drug Policy and Authority Act Cap 2006. Their equipment including flash-drives and amplifiers were also impounded.

NDA’s compliance enforcement activities are aimed at protecting the human and animal population from drugs and health care products that are substandard, counterfeit and unauthorized and to control unlicensed drug outlets as well as unqualified persons handling medicines.

The authority urged all operators of drug outlets whose drugs have been impounded to visit their regional offices in Nakawa for compliance guidance. “We appeal to the public to always buy drugs from NDA licensed outlets, remain vigilant and report any drug outlets that do not comply with standards on our toll-free line 0800 101 999 or WhatsApp line 0740 002 070.”