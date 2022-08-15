Archbishop Kaziimba commends Ankole Diocese for championing self-sustainability

The Archbishop of Church of Uganda The Most Rev Dr Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu commended Ankole Diocese under the visionary leadership of the Rt Rev Dr. Fred Sheldon and Maama Dr. Alice Mwesigwa for establishing development projects aimed at ensuring that the Diocese is self-sustainable.

Archbishop Kaziimba who arrived in the Diocese for his official pastoral visit on Friday 14th August 2022, visited a number of development projects and Churches.

On arrival in the Diocese, he was welcomed at the Coca Cola roundabout in Mbarara City and was led to Kyamugorani Church of Uganda for a prayer stopover before visiting Kyamugorani Primary School.

At Kyamugorani Primary School, the Archbishop planted a souvenir tree and toured a mini exhibition by pupils who make jewelry from used plastics and straws as an environment conservative measure. He commended the school for their academic excellence and the determination of Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa to have the school grow into a model school.

On Saturday morning, he visited Ankole Diocese Church Community Centre in Mbarara City Centre, a facility of the Diocese housing Revival Radio, Ankole Millennium SACCO, and accomodation facilities (25 rooms).

He then visited Ankole Revival Radio, a radio station that the Diocese established in partnership with Words of Hope Ministries Uganda. According to Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa, the radio station covers over 23 districts with inspiring messages for abundant living.

Shortly after that, the Archbishop visited Ankole Millennium SACCO in Agip Cell, Mbarara City. According to Mr. Ronald Abaho the general manager, the SACCO has 7 branches with 18000 members, loan portfolio of 13.8Bn, 4.8Bn share capital, 8Bn deposits and 54 staff members.

Archbishop Kaziimba enrolled as a member of the SACCO and called upon people of goodwill to join and support it to grow and transform communities.

He then visited Ankole Diocese Golden jubilee house along Mosque Road in Kakoba Cell, Mbarara City. It has 14 commercial units and 47 residential units. According to Bishop Mwesigwa, the revenues from this project support the Diocese in it’s mission and outreach work.

The Archbishop also had a guided tour arround St. Paul shopping mall, a 5 storied building in Mbarara City, also a project of the Diocese with 38 shops, 8 apartments and brings 25M per month.

He lauded Mr. Fred Kafooko the chairman of the building project for the visionary leadership.

Shortly after visiting town business projects, he visited Mbarara City Primary School, one of the Church of Uganda founded primary schools. Mr. Wilber Nkwasibwe said, they offer vocational studies and skills development to over 4000 children.

As the Archbishop was being taken arround All Saints Church of Uganda in Mbarara town, he blessed Isaac and Annah who coincidentally were wedding at that time. He also blessed Bonwel Mwongyeirwe and Fortunate Ninsiima who had just been wedded from the same Church.

He was later given a guided tour of the Ankole Diocese retirement and pension house under construction in Kyapotani in Mbarara City. According to Ven. Canon Bobs Mwesigye the project chairman, the revenues from this project will support retired Bishops, clergy and other ministers in the Diocese.

He later visited Bishop Stuart University, one of Church of Uganda’s 5 chartered Universities. He commended Prof. Maudah Kamatenesi the Vice Chancellor and Prof. Kenneth Kagame the Chairperson of University Council, staff and Students for working tirelessly to make the University excel.

He toured several projects that have been established to train students to be job creators, not job seekers and making them acquire relevant life transformative skills.

Later in the evening, the Archbishop visited Alfred Ahimbisibwe’s model garden in Nkaka cell, Kashari in Mbarara District. Alfred grows vanilla, apples, mangoes, avocados and has a fish project on 4 acres. He disclosed that he earns over 35 years per year.

He then visited Rutoma Archdeaconry in the evening and toured their coffee and banana projects. The Archdeaconry has 2 acres of coffee and several income generating projects. He thanked the Archdeacon, Ven Stephen Turyasingura for his visionary leadership at this Archdeaconry.

The Diocese has 122 acres of land covered by coffee with 150 households and 222 farmers under the Diocesan oversight are growing the high value vanilla crop.

On Sunday, the Archbishop concluded his Pastoral Visit with a Holy Communion service at St James Cathedral, Ruharo where a number of people accepted Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and saviour.

Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa commended the Archbishop for championing the drive to clear Church house debt, his passion for evangelism, visionary leadership, visiting all retired and serving Bishops of Church of Uganda during the peak of COVID-19 and his drive to support Karamoja. The Diocese contributed Shs6 million to the drive.