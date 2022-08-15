Four IEBC commissioners have disputed the presidential elections set to be announced by the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The four led by commissioner Juliana Cherera said they cannot take ownership of the results because of the opaque nature they have been handled.

“We have done the 2022 general election in the most efficient manner. We have ensured that all the challenges have been contained,” commissioner Juliana Cherera said during a hastily arranged press briefing at Serena Hotel.

“We have made sure that we have improved the standards and and we say as a fact as commissioners we have a done a good job.

“But some things need to be put out there as you can see the four of us are here and not at Bomas where the results is going to be announced because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled,” Cherera said.

“We therefore cannot take ownership of this result that is going to be announced,” she added.

Cherera, however, said there is an open door for people to go to court over the anomalies they noted in the results.

“Because of the same, we urge Kenyans to be peaceful because the rule of law is going to prevail,” she said.

The IEBC chairperson was flanked by three of her colleagues Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyangaya.

Cherera said they will issue a comprehensive statement later.

All the commissioners were recruited last year.

And just as the presser was still ongoing, chaos broke out at the Bomas of Kenya, the national tallying centre where the results declaration was expected to be made by chairperson Wafula Chebukati.

With just a few minutes to 6pm, it remained unclear whether or not the chair would still make the declaration.

Chebukati had previously assured Kenyans that he would not announce winner of the presidential contest at night.