Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has today started a census for all boda boda riders operating in Kampala.

KCCA said the registration exercise is free and called upon all motorcycle owners to participate.

“Effective Monday 15th August, 2022, KCCA will begin the census for all motorcycles (also known as Boda Bodas) and riders operating in the city,” KCCA announced in a statement.

Stories Continues after ad

The authority said that riders going for census should carry a duly filled application form which will be available at the census centers, a National Identity Card, Letters from the LC and Parish Internal Security Officer (PISO), and a Copy of Log Book.

The exercise will run daily from 8am to 5pm until 30th August, 2022. Riders shall apply and be counted in their respective divisions of operation.

For riders who registered with the RCCs, KCCA said this execrise will require them to update and re-validate the information provided.

👉🏽 https://bit.ly/3QbThjU

The exercise will take place at selected centers in all Kampala;

In Nakawa Division, the exercise will take place at Nakawa Community Hall.

In Kawempe Division, the exercise will be at Makerere Yellow Primary School, Kawempe Mbogo Primary School, Mpererwe C.O.U Primary School, and St. Paul Kyebando Primary School.

In Central Division, the exercise will take place at Bat Valley Primary School and Old Kampala Secondary School.

In Makindye Division, the exercise will take place at Officer’s Mess, Lukuli Play Ground and Kansanga Seed School Play Ground while in Lubaga, the exercise will take place at Division Gardens.

In June, the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja instructed the Ministry for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to register all Boda bodas riders in Kampala by September 1, 2022.

Nabbanja said the purpose of this registration exercise is to organize this industry, and train riders on road use to reduce accidents, weed out wrong elements and ensure safety and security.

KCCA is working on a bill to guide the operations of Public Transport. The bill among others proposes registration of riders in Kampala, gazetting and allocation of stages, and licensing of the riders.