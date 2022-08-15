The 2022 Uganda National Basketball League (NBL) regular season came to an end over the weekend as eight clubs made it to the playoffs and three were relegated.

Namuwongo Blazers finished top of the log, followed by UCU Canons and City Oilers in second and third respectively. KIU Titans finished in fourth, just above Power while UPDF, JKL Dolphins and KCCA are the other teams to complete the required eight in that order.

The playoffs matchups are to face off in the format 1st Vs 8th, 2nd Vs 7th, 3rd Vs 6th, and 4th Vs 5th.

Stories Continues after ad

The quarter-finals will be played as a best of three as the first team to win two games will progress onto the next stage. The semi-finals will be played as a best of five, implying that the first team to win three games advances to the final.

The final will be played as a best of seven, meaning the first team to win four games will be this season’s champion.

👉🏽 https://bit.ly/3QbThjU

The Playoffs are expected to start on Friday, August 19, 2022.

Fixtures

Nam Blazers Vs KCCA Panthers

UCU Canons Vs JKL Dolphins

City Oilers Vs UPDF Tomahawks

KIU Titans Vs Power

The winner between Nam Blazers and KCCA Panthers, will meet winner between KIU Titans and Power at the semis and on the other hand, the winner from UCU and JKL matchup will face off with the winner between Oilers and UPDF.

Tropical Royals, Victoria University and Falcons were the three teams to be relegated.