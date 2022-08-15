William Ruto has been declared the winner of Kenya presidential election with 50.49% of the vote.

Ruto becomes Kenya’s fifth president, according to results announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

He got 7,176,141 votes while his closest rival Raila Odinga got 6,942,930 votes (48.5%).

However, four IEBC commissioners disputed the presidential elections before they were announced by the IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The four led by commissioner Juliana Cherera said they cannot take ownership of the results because of the opaque nature they have been handled.

“We have done the 2022 general election in the most efficient manner. We have ensured that all the challenges have been contained,” commissioner Juliana Cherera said during a hastily arranged press briefing at Serena Hotel.

