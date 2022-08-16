The Inspector General of Government (IGG) has started investigations into the alleged irregular recruitment of staff in Masindi District.

Dr Patricia Achan Okiria, the Deputy IGG, confirmed the investigations in a letter dated August 15, 2022.

“We received a complaint regarding irregularities in the recruitment process to fill positions at Masindi District Local Government and we have since commenced investigations,” Dr Achan said in a letter to the Chief Administrative Officer of Masindi District Local Government.

The positions in question are; District Production Officer, Senior Assistant Secretary, Senior Planner, Community Development Officer, Senior Education Assistant and Senior Accounts Assistant.

“…you are accordingly directed to halt the recruitment process pending the conclusion of investigation or any other directives from this office,” the letter adds.

Article 230 (2) of the 1995 Constitution as amended and Section 14(6) of the Inspectorate of Government Act, 2002 provide that, “the IGG may, during the course of his or her duties or as a consequence of his or her finding, make such orders and give such directions as are necessary and appropriate in the circumstances.”