New Uganda Premier League entrants Kyetume FC have been relegated to the Regional League by FUFA after failing to meet the licensing requirements.

In a statement released by Fufa, Kyetume failed to beat the deadline for submitting requirements for application of a club license required to play in the top division and hence dropped to the third tier.

“Kyetume FC fails to meet set deadlines of submitting minimum requirements for application of a Club License to participate in the FUFA Organised Competitions 2022/23 season,” read a statement in part.

By 12th August 2022, Kyetume FC had only three players registered on the FUFA Connect System yet a minimum of 18 players is required to be on the system.

FUFA said the club’s readiness to take part in the FUFA organised competitions is not satisfactory.

“The decision of the Club Licensing Committee not to issue Kyetume FC a FUFA Club License for the 2022/23 season is therefore upheld.”

The club have until Monday, August 22nd to appeal the decision.

“FUFA advises Kyetume FC to undertake the process of meeting the club licensing requirements for the Third Division Buganda Region for the 2022/23 season. The club has a right of appeal through the FUFA Licensing Appeals body by Monday 22nd August 2022, 17:00 hours.”

Kyetume were promoted back to top flight from the second-tier, FUFA Big League last season after finishing 3rd on the table.

The 2022/23 Uganda Premier League season kicks off on 30th September and it remains to be seen whether Kyetume will put things right before the fixtures are released.