President Yoweri Museveni has congratulated the president-elect of Kenya Dr. William Samoei Arap Ruto.

Ruto was announced yesterday after garnering 50.49 per cent of the votes with his closest challenger Raila Odinga getting 48.85 per cent.

“On behalf of all Ugandans, I congratulate Your Excellency William Ruto upon your election as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya,” Museveni said in a congratulatory letter to Ruto.

“Further to my telephone call last night upon your victory, I wish to reassure you of Uganda’s commitment to continue partnering with Kenya in advancing regional and continental agenda through the East African Community, African Union and other multilateral platforms.”

Museveni said the bilateral cooperation between the two countries will score tremendous achievements and he looks forward to working more closely with him (Ruto).

Wafula Chebukati, chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced Ruto as the duly elected president on Monday evening. “I stand before you despite intimidation and harassment. I have done my duty according to the laws of the land. In accordance with the law, I hereby declare that Ruto William Samoei has been duly elected as the president,” he announced.