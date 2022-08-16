The Principal Judge, Dr Flavian Zeija, has transferred nineteen (19) Judges of the High Court and deployed 16 newly appointed Acting Judges.

According to the deployment and transfer circular signed by the Principal Judge, the deployment of new Judges takes immediate effect while those on transfer, their effective date of assumption of duty shall be communicated to individual officers affected.

The deployments have seen new High Court Circuits such as Iganga, Tororo, Luwero, Hoima, Rukungiri and Moroto get Resident High Court Judges.

Other factors that were considered in deploying and transferring the Judges according to the High Court were, the existing workload at the different duty stations as Circuits and Divisions with heavy case backlog have received additional judges to deal with the existing case load and to bring the administration of justice closer to the people.

The Head of the High Court said he was optimistic that the addition of more Judges at the High Court will bring about a drastic reduction in the existing case backlog hence the effective and efficient administration of justice.

Notable among the transfers include Justice David Batema from Mukono High Court to Iganga High Court, Justice Isabirye Kaweesa from High Court Land Division to Tororo High Court, Justice Matovu David from High Court Family Division to Mukono as Head of Circuit and Lady Justice Ikit Mary as Resident Judge, Moroto High Court Circuit.