Azimio la Umoja presidential aspirant Raila Odinga is heading to the Supreme Court of Kenya to challenge the presidential results announced by the IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati.

Speaking at KICC on Tuesday, Raila said he will exploit all available legal options to shoot down the results announced on Monday.

He faulted Chebukati for bullying his way to announcing the results without seeking the input of IEBC commissioners.

“Let no one take the law into their own hands. We are pursuing constitutional and lawful channels to invalidate Chebukati’s illegal and unconstitutional pronouncement. We are certain that justice will prevail,” Raila said.

Raila termed the four IEBC Commissioners who disputed the results announced by Chebukati heroes of the August 9 election.

“We are proud of them and ask them not to fear anything because Kenyans are with them.”

On Monday, the four led by commissioner Juliana Cherera said they cannot take ownership of the results because of the opaque nature they have been handled.

“We have made sure that we have improved the standards and we say as a fact, as commissioners we have a done a good job.

“But some things need to be put out there as you can see the four of us are here and not at Bomas where the results are going to be announced because of the opaque nature of how this phase has been handled,” Cherera said.

“We therefore cannot take ownership of this result that is going to be announced,” she added.

The IEBC chairperson was flanked by three of her colleagues Francis Wanderi, Irene Masit and Justus Nyangaya.

All the commissioners were recruited last year.