The Uganda National Netball team, She Cranes, have secured a place in the 2023 Netball World Cup next year in South Africa.

This was after World Netball updated the World Netball Rankings for August 2022, confirming five more teams that will be invited to compete at the Netball World Cup 2023 (NWC2023) based on their ranking position.

The top five teams, excluding the hosts qualify automatically for the World Cup.

This means that Australia (1st), New Zealand (2nd), Jamaica (3rd) and England (4th) will now be invited to compete at the NWC2023. Uganda (6th) will also be invited, due to South Africa (5th) pre-qualifying as hosts.

This will be the fourth time Uganda will be appearing at the international stage. The She Cranes made their debut in the 1979 World Cup in Trinidad before back-to-back appearances in 2015 Australia and 2019 England.

The Netball World Cup will be held in Cape Town, South Africa from July 28th July to the 6th August 2023, with 16 teams set to be invited to participate including the hosts, as well as the top five teams in the World Netball World Rankings.

The final teams qualifying for the NWC2023 will be decided by the remaining regional qualifiers taking place in Africa, Asia, Europe and Americas, with the top two teams from each event being invited by World Netball to the World Cup.

The next qualifier to take place will be in Africa, from the 21st – 27th August.