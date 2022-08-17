Residents in Kamuli are to benefit from Ruparelia Foundation’s Free Medical Eye Camp to be held on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st August 2022 at Shree Hindu Bhagin Samal Plot 4-19 Crawford Avenue in Kamuli.

The free eye medical camp will offer services like Eye Screening, Cataract surgery, free glasses and blood drive. Cataracts remain the leading cause of Blindness in low/middle-income families, the highest burden is thought to be in the Karamoja and Busoga regions.

The Ruparelia foundation has always attracted and treated large numbers during its eye camps with the most recent one attracting thousands of people. 4032 people were screened, 275 cataract surgeries were conducted, and 422 reading glasses and 180 prescription glasses were donated to the people in dire need of corrective eye glasses.

Sheena Ruparelia, the Director of Ruparelia Group, noted that the foundation has so far conducted medical eye camps in Kampala but the Kamuli edition is very special because it’s happening in the town where the co-founder of the foundation, Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia, was born and raised.

“It warms my heart, to give back to the community where I grew up,” Jyotsna Ruparelia.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, who is expected to flag off the health camp acknowledged the kind gesture of the Ruparelia Foundation and believes initiatives of this nature are highly essential as they complement Government efforts.

Ruparelia Foundation has extended appreciation to the numerous partners that offered their invaluable support like The North Indian Cultural Association (NICA), Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Abacus Parental Drug Limited, SSDM Temple, Rwenzori Bottling Company Ltd, Euroflex Ltd (Eurofoam), Pearl Dairy Farms Ltd (Lato milk), Harris International (Riham), Rotary Club of Jinja and Nsangi.

The Foundation was founded in 2012 by Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past seven years, Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda. To date, more than 600 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present-day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.