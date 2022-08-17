The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki had no qualification for the job, Eagle Online has learnt.

Bamuturaki was in July appointed the CEO of Uganda Airlines after serving in acting capacity for six months. Her appointment was confirmed by Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport Minister in a letter dated 5th July 2022 to the chairperson of the Uganda Airlines board.

She was named CEO after the suspension and sacking of Cornwell Muleya together with some board members and staff over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the National airline.

According to the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), the CEO of Uganda airlines had to have a bachelor’s degree and a post graduate-diploma.

Appearing before COSASE earlier today, MPs learnt that Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki didn’t meet the minimum academic requirements at the time of appointment. She only had a B.A SWASA and lacked post graduate training.

She is currently pursuing a post graduate-diploma in Public Administration at Makerere University.

Yesterday, the committee quizzed the new CEO Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki on how she got appointed as Aide to the acting CEO and yet she had no appointment letter and was not being paid a salary. The committee also questioned how she rose from Aide to CEO.

Jennifer Bamuturaki however said she was not among the 40 Ugandans who applied for the job. “On the day I was going to apply, that is when I was appointed,” she said this while appearing before COSASE.

Herbert Kamuntu, board member of Uganda Airlines said when Uganda Airlines advertised for the position of CEO, at least 40 Ugandans applied. However, following a presidential directive to appoint Jennifer Bamuturaki, the whole process was halted.