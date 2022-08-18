The National Building Review Board (NBRB) has ordered vacation of all tenants from Lotis Towers, a 14-level office Block on Mackinnon Road, Kampala over concerns of a compression failure of a reinforced concrete column on the 6th Floor.

The board sent a team of engineers to visit the site on Tuesday August 16, to conduct a preliminary assessment of the defects on the structure and their effect on the safety of the occupants and the neighborhood.

It therefore recommended the evacuation of the building for safety while a comprehensive structural integrity assessment of the entire building is conducted to inform the next actions to be taken.

Stories Continues after ad

“While the Project Consultants and Contractor, Roko construction Co. Ltd studied the defects are attempting to rectify the anomaly, NBRB has instructed that the proposed remedial work methodology is submitted to KCCA Building Committee for review and approval,” the board said on twitter.

According to the board, several columns with similar signs of failure were also observed in the basement.

“It is important to note that while the management of the building presented an occupation permit (a document issued clearing a building for fitness of use), several columns with similar signs of failure were observed in the basement.”

Roko Construction Company Ltd completed the construction of Lotis Towers in 2019.

Lotis Towers houses several government offices at the 14 storey building, including the Judicial Service Commission, Tullow Oil and Cairo bank among others.