The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Uganda Airlines Jennifer Bamuturaki has no academic transcript and the Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) result slip.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) earlier today, Bamuturaki said she pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Administration (SWASWA) and graduated in 1994.

She however shocked the committee when she said that ever since she graduated in 1994 from Makerere with a degree in SWASWA; she never got her academic transcript 28 years later. She also said she lost her UCE result slip.

Stories Continues after ad

MPs expressed concern over Uganda Airlines CEO Jenifer Musiime Bamuturaki’s change of names. In 2019 she registered a deed Poll changing her name to Jenifer Arnold Lenkai. She says however she didn’t conclude on the process of changing names, as she changed her mind.

The committee also learnt that Director Commercial at Uganda Airlines according to the job description is supposed to have a degree in Business Administration or Commerce, but the current holder only has certificates from IATA, and most of the studies are still ongoing.

👉🏻 https://bit.ly/3QbThjU

Bamuturaki was in July appointed the CEO of Uganda Airlines after serving in acting capacity for six months. Her appointment was confirmed by Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, the Works and Transport Minister in a letter dated 5th July 2022 to the chairperson of the Uganda Airlines board.

She was named CEO after the suspension and sacking of Cornwell Muleya, some board members and staff over allegations of corruption and mismanagement of the National airline.

According to COSASE, the CEO of Uganda airlines had to have among other a bachelor’s degree and a post graduate-diploma. MPs learnt that Uganda Airlines CEO Jennifer Bamuturaki didn’t meet the minimum academic requirements at the time of appointment. She only had a B.A SWASA and lacked post graduate training.

Shs is currently pursuing a post graduate-diploma in Public Administration at Makerere University.

On Tuesday, the committee Bamuturaki on how she got appointed as Aide to the acting CEO and yet she had no appointment letter and was not being paid a salary. The committee also questioned how she rose from Aide to CEO.

Jennifer Bamuturaki however said she was not among the 40 Ugandans who applied for the job. “On the day I was going to apply, that is when I was appointed,” she said.

Herbert Kamuntu, board member of Uganda Airlines said when Uganda Airlines advertised for the position of CEO, Atleast 40 Ugandans applied. However, following a presidential directive to appoint Jennifer Bamuturaki, the whole process was halted.