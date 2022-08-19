The Executive Director of Center for Peace and Conflict Mitigation Uganda (CEPCOM) Kuteesa Stephen has urged the government to show political will to conserve and protect the environment. Mr. Kuteesa said this during the exhibition held at Bulange, Mengo.

Currently, Uganda generates over 600 tons of plastics every day however about 41percent is recycled and 51 percent of this is littered hence posing a threat to the environment. The poor disposal of waste and conservation has resulted in clogged flooding in Kampala and other urban centers, landslides and drought in the country.

Kuteesa said if a community fails to protect the environment and cut trees for charcoal, they will definitely identify with floods, landslides. If we indiscriminately keep on disposing of waste especially plastics and clog up in water channels, we shall have floods. When you see floods and drought, just know that somebody has been cutting trees. Clogged flooding comes as a result of indiscriminate disposing of waste.

According to Kuteesa, CEPCOM is mobilizing communities and sensitizing them about the dangers of poor disposal of waste. Their engagements and operations are based on communities that collect plastic waste. They said that it is everyone’s responsibility to ensure the protection of the environment.

“We mobilise the public through sports activities on various themes about environmental protection. The activities have been held in Entebbe Municipal Council, Makindye Municipality and other areas. We must ensure that our environment is conserved, protected and regenerated where it has been degraded,” he said.

Since 2019, the organisation has done remarkable projects under plastic recycling and reusing. The organisation has empowered communities in various cluster groups composed of women, youths and men. The groups have since been introduced to the fact that what we term as waste can be used as a source of livelihood and many benefited from the mooted idea.

“They correct all sorts of plastics.Since we aim at conserving the environment, we buy all the accumulated volume. There are other groups which do the sorting. The sorting is done according to colors, size and density. Other groups have been skilled to reuse plastics by transforming them into useful items like dustbins from used plastic bottles, flower vessels, kitchen gardens,” he said.

The organisation said the excess plastic material is sold to recycling plants such as Plastic Recycling Industries Uganda Limited (PRI) and Standard Manufacturing Limited.

The organisation has since put its emphasis on adding value to the collected plastic materials to save Ugandans from huge taxes and cost they pay to foreign plastic manufacturing companies.

“The plastic material is crushed, exported and is returned as new bottles. We aim at acquiring machines and producing products ready for use,” Kuteesa said.

Before the outbreak of covid-19 pandemic, Kuteesa said they used to collect 30 tons of plastics every month and currently the tonnage has drastically decreased to 15. The decrease is alluded to people’s decisions to reduce their rates of consumption.

“Protecting the environment starts with us. We need to change our social behaviour and people’s mindsets that throwing a plastic bottle as you go to Mbale you will be littering. You find someone, buy a soda, take it, throw the lid in Nakawa, battle in Mukono and a label in Mabira so he has littered in three places. We want taxis and car owners to have small containers where passengers can dump their waste,” he said.

“When you go to dumping places, you find all sorts of waste. You find medical waste, glasses, plastic and others. We need to sort our waste because they can become a source of income. If you don’t transform it someone can pick it and pay you however little money it may be,” he said.

He urged Ugandans to stop crying about landslides when they are cutting trees. “We are not getting rain because the wetlands are all cleared for land refill and construction . Our approach as Ugandans is that we are putting off fire as we light more. We cut trees in Mabira forest and take food to drought hit communities in Karamoja.”

Kuteesa said the government should show the political will to conserve the environment noting that Uganda has the best conservation laws and guidelines.

“Sometimes I wonder when they say we have independent authorities such as the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), the National Planning Authority (NPLA), and the National Metrological Authority (NMA). What kind of authority do they preside over when the population is mismanaging the environment? If you can’t tell me that we shall have hunger in Karamoja, what authority do you have?” he said adding that the authorities should work together to mitigate all forms of climatic changes.