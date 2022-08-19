Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) has ordered all occupants of Lotis Towers to vacate the building until a re-occupation assessment and inspection is done.

The directive follows concerns of a compression failure of a reinforced concrete column on the 6th floor of the 14-level office Block on Mackinnon Road, Kampala. The building was constructed by Roko Construction and completed in 2019.

KCCA’s Director of Engineering and Technical Services, Eng. Jacob Byabakama, in a letter says the city authority wants the building owners Lotigo Properties Ltd to submit to them “a detailed incident report from a professional structural engineer on the defect, its cause, and structural stability assessment.”

Stories Continues after ad

In addition, they want a test report for all structural members, all material test results performed on the defective column, adequate props for the 7th floor slab, a proposed method for rectification of identified defect(s) and an application for a building permit to undertake remedial works.

“You are further expected to have all occupants vacated from the building pending a fit for re-occupation assessment and inspection. Should KCCA require additional testing of any structural element, you will be required to meet the costs incurred,” Eng. Byabakama said.

Lotis Towers houses several government offices at the 14 storey building, including the Judicial Service Commission, Tullow Oil and Cairo bank among others.