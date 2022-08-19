Victoria University has applauded President Yoweri Museveni for signing and approving its Charter. The University’s Charter was signed by the President on July 31, 2022.

“We do appreciate and salute the President, the First Lady and Hon. Minister of Education and Sports, Mrs. Janet Museveni, the National Council for Higher Education Executive Director, Prof. Mary Okwakol; and her entire team for recognizing and authenticating the growth that Victoria University has undertaken in the last few years,” the University said in a statement.

A charter is granted to universities that have demonstrated high quality in staffing, teaching and learning, research output, technology and practical-led learning, infrastructural development, and good governance, among other issues. For any institution to be accredited, the president and NCHE must be satisfied after a series of inspections and visitations.

According to the Universities and other Tertiary Institutions Act (2001), a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.” Furthermore, a “chartered university,” as defined in section 103(a) of the same Act 2001 as amended, is a university comparable to a public university.”

This makes Victoria University the 11th private university in the country to be chartered out of 32 private universities in Uganda.

Victoria University, is one of the best universities in Uganda, and stands out as a centre of academic excellence. It offers a fresh and intellectually stimulating environment that nurtures critical thinkers.

The university was opened in August 2010 and has the capacity, the facilities and determination to revitalize higher education in Uganda and in the region.

It is committed to playing a leading role in bringing and developing high quality, student–centered learning opportunities based on standards of excellence that are unique, innovative and difficult to match.

It is centrally located in the heart of Kampala City and on the main public transportation routes coupled with ample parking space.