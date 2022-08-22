Speaker Anita Among has donated Shs50 million to support the completion of a maternity ward in Kagulu-Igwaya trading centre in Buyende District.

Among handed over the money to Prossy Mpindi, the founder of Maliya Foundation Health Care Centre, a private charity organization that is running a health facility to provide highly subsidized treatment to the community.

Flanked by Budiope East Member of Parliament Moses Magogo, the Speaker commended the organization for offering health care to the people and pledged to support them.

“As you are aware, there is no hospital around Igwaya and as legislators, our work is to complement what government does. And we are aware that the foundation is giving treatment at almost no cost. And we are here today to help, support and complement what she is doing,” Among said.

The Speaker called upon the local people and other stakeholders to join hands to develop Buyende District.

“Let us join hands together with government and develop this area. I believe when we support this foundation, then we would have supported this entire area. We are in leadership to improve the humanity of our people,” she said.

Among also urged the people of Buyende to form SACCOs in order to tap from government programmes such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) where government intends to use parishes as centres of wealth creation.

“Whereas government is trying its best, we should also help government. Now PDM is here, we should be able to make good use of it; let us put ourselves in groups to help ourselves,” Among said.

Among also contributed Shs30 million for the completion of the girls’ dormitory at Kagulu Primary School.

On the sidelines, the Speaker hosted the Kyabazinga of Busoga, His Royal Highness William Wilberforce Nadiope Gabula IV at her home in Budiope, Buyende District where they discussed unity and socio-economic transformation of the people of Busoga.

The meeting was attended by Moses Magogo, Buyende Woman MP Mary Annet Nakato, Martin Muzaale (MP Buzaaya County) and Bukooli North MP Solomon Silwanyi.