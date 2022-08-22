Traffic Police cracks the whip on EPS defaulters

Traffic Police has today commenced operations to crack down on all traffic penalty defaulters, who the Police say, owe the government Shs8 billion.

The operations are targeting vehicles with unpaid Express Penalty Scheme (EPS) tickets, during the stop and search traffic operations, as well as tracking them from the CCTV camera centres.

The EPS scheme was introduced under Section 165 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act, 1998, to purposely manage minor traffic offenders.

Stories Continues after ad

The primary objective of the scheme was to deter road users from committing offences, by levying express penalties that would help to decongest courts. The EPS ticket has 25 codes for traffic offences, whose fines vary, depending on the traffic offence committed. The codes range from Shs20,000 to Shs200,000, which the offender has to pay or clear within 28 days.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said those who do not know their EPS status, can cross check it, by downloading the UPF Mobi App, on an Android Smartphone and check for it up. Motorists can also go to the nearest traffic office, and check for the EPS status while at the station, any traffic officer, with an EPS tracking gadget, can check if your driving permit has an EPS ticket pending payment or not.

👉🏽 https://bit.ly/3QbThjU

Police said they also have plans of publishing the list of EPS defaulters in the print and electronic media.

“Motorists are advised, to carefully read the tickets issued to them, and follow instructions therein. It is essential that one pays their ticket in a timely manner, as payment automatically leads to closure of the offence,” Enanga said.

“If you establish that you have a pending EPS ticket, please go to the bank and pay the traffic fine using the EPS Ticket, or on mobile money, PayWay or any Agent banking dealer. Do not ignore to pay a traffic ticket because it is an obligation for a traffic violator or defaulter, to respond to a traffic ticket within the stipulated time. Failure to do so, you will be deemed guilty by the law. As a result, one may face a surcharge for late payment of 50%, or have their motor vehicle impounded, their driving licence not renewed, pending clearance of the traffic ticket or taken to court. All these actions may be very inconvenient, disruptive or costly.”

Enanga said that police records are very well kept. “Those who think they can avoid payment of the traffic ticket, are totally wrong. For instance, we have records of all traffic defaulters/violators to the pending EPS arrears of Shs8 billion.”

“At any stage, a traffic defaulter will find him or herself, involved with the police, who will arrest or impound their vehicle. Defaulters do not have a choice but to clear their arrears. Imagine if you are a driver who lives or earns by driving, it is your way of life, you need to protect, your job, by jealously guarding your driving record.”