The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has started to hunt for Temporary Road License violators in the country.

According to a statement released by URA, a Temporary Road License (TRL) is a document issued to foreigners intending to come into Uganda with their foreign registered vehicles or Ugandans working abroad with valid work permits.

“With the Temporary Road License, a person is granted a maximum of 90 days and once they expire, they are supposed to return to their countries. However, some foreigners and Ugandans living out of the country commonly known as “ba-summer” violate the TRLs. They choose to stay and test their luck,” URA said.

“A clean up is currently ongoing around the country to net culprits misusing these regulations. Last week, 11 high performance vehicles that included Jeeps, Hummers and BMW X6 were impounded by our intelligence team.”

The impounded vehicles were from; Kabalagala, Kololo, Ntinda, Munyonyo, Entebbe and Ggaba. Most of these had foreign plates with expired TRLs; Some had sold the vehicles to different individuals; and others had no documents.