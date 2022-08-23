Uganda has been named host for the 2023 Africa Netball Cup, following a decision at the Netball Africa General sitting held in South Africa.

The meeting was attended by Netball Federation presidents from Africa including Uganda’s Sarah Babirye Kityo.

The last time the event was held in Kampala was in 2017 when the She Cranes emerged champions for the first time. They then went on to defend the chanpiosnhip in 2018 in Lusaka, Zambia.

Dates for the championship are yet to be confirmed but it is expected to be held after the 2023 World Cup in South Africa due July and August.

The tournament is expected to attract countries like; South Africa, Malawi, Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and Kenya among others.

Uganda claimed bronze behind champions South Africa and runners Malawi in 2019 (Cape Town) and in 2021 in Windhoek Namibia, they finished second as South Africa defended their title.