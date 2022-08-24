Ruparelia Foundation over the weekend held a free medical camp in Kamuli District, at Shree Hindu Bhagin Samal Plot 4-19 Crawford Avenue.

The free eye medical camp offered services like Eye Screening, Cataract surgery, free glasses and a blood drive. A total of 1,830 patients were screened, 143 had eye surgery and over 1,000 were given glasses.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt Hon Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, was the Guest of Honour at the health camp and thanked Ruparelia Foundation for the free treatment, screening and medication to the residents of Kamuli.

During the event, Jyotsna Ruparelia visited her former school, Kamuli Township primary school and donated scholastic materials and also pledged to renovate some classroom block and provide computer accessories.

The Ruparelia Foundation was founded in 2012 by Sudhir & Mrs. Jyotsna Ruparelia and runs its programs under the catchphrase theme: “Enriching Lives Together”.

For the past years, Ruparelia Foundation has worked together with several stakeholders to champion positive change in different communities across the country to improve livelihoods in Uganda. To date, more than 600 charitable causes have been funded by the charity.

The focus areas of the foundation include health care, education, sports, wildlife and environment conservation, disaster relief, startup and general welfare.

Ruparelia Foundation strives to create a positive and transformative change in the community through making a real difference in the course of the present-day but also have a sustainable plan for every initiative carried out.