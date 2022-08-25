The Ministry of Defence And Veteran Affairs and the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) eulogized the fallen former Minister for Security General Elly.

Gen Tumwiine, a longtime member of the High Command and Army Council died earlier today at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi- Kenya. He succumbed to lung cancer.

“We register our condolences with his family and the entire UPDF fraternity as well as all the Ugandans of good will,” Brig Gen Felix Kulaigye, the Defence spokesperson said.

The army said Gen Tumwine has always been a dedicated and hardworking cadre and will always remember his patriotic contribution to the revolution. Burial arrangements will be announced later.

Gen Elly Tumwiine joined the resistance in 1979, trained as Officer Cadet at Monduli, was the one who fired the first shot at Kabamba on the 6th of February 1981and has been part of the leadership in various capacities ever since. He was injured at Bukomero and lost one eye.

He served the government in various capacities which included; being Army- Commander, member of the High Command, Director-General of Intelligence, and Minister of Security among others.