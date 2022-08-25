The former Security Minister General Elly Tumwine has passed on. Tumwine died at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya.

Tumwine was earlier this month admitted at Aga Khan Hospital after spending five days at Nakasero hospital where he was admitted over cancer related complications.

Stories Continues after ad

“Gen. Tumwine is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Nairobi Hospital. He is suffering from lung cancer. The cancer is in stage four. His (Gen Tumwine) lungs are completely off and it has attached the stomach and other parts. His stomach was full of fluids at the time when he arrived at Aga Khan Hospital,” the source said.

The source said in the recent past, Tumwine received medical attention at Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), Mulago.

Tumwine joined the military in 1978 after interrupting his teaching career to join the FRONASA forces led by Museveni.

In 1981, when Museveni went to the bush after the 1980 elections to form the National Resistance Army (NRA), Tumwine went with him and is reported to have fired the first bullet in the NRA which propelled the NRA and National Resistance Movement into power. During the fighting between the NRA and the UNLA, Tumwine sustained facial injuries that led to loss of sight in one eye.

In 1984, he was named Commander of the Army, a post he held for three years until 1987, when he was succeeded by General Salim Saleh. In September 2005, he was promoted to the rank of General in the UPDF and chair of the UPDF General Court Martial.

During his career, he has also held various positions including; Minister of State for Defence in 1989, Director General of the External Security Organization (ESO) from 1994 until 1996, Presidential Adviser from 1996 until 1998, Chairman of the High Command Appeals Committee from 1986 until 1999.

Tumwine has also previously represented the UPDF in the Parliament.