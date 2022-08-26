Gulu City officials arrested for corruption

The State House Anti-corruption Unit in liaison with Uganda Police have arrested six Gulu City officials for corruption.

The officials are; Chief Financial Officer Okot Denis Rurwenger, Accountant Odokonyera George Aton, Former Ag. CFO Kidega George Nicholas, Accountant Okwera Denis, Treasurer of Pece Laroo division Otema Bosco, and Ocen Mark.

The officials were arrested for the theft of over Shs200 million which they illegally collected from Wa General Traders and Gulu City Livestock cooperative Saving and Credit Ltd, both being local revenue contractors of the City Abattiors, Street Parking, Loading and Offloading fees.

They were allegedly demanding money from the local contractors through illegal procedures, issuing fake receipts and avoiding the right procedure of the Integrated Revenue System (IRS) which deprives both Gulu City and government of the said revenue.