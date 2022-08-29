The construction of Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria is nearing completion with the first phase of 22 units standing at 80 per cent.

The Ruparelia Group commenced the construction of Paradise Island Resort on Lake Victoria.

It is a leisure destination.

Paradise Island Resort is just 12 kilometers away from Commonwealth Resort Marina docking area.

The project that started on May 1, 2021, will see 22 cottages built in the first phase on the Island. The project is being undertaken by Rajiv and Sheena Ruparelia. The two are son and daughter of city tycoon Sudhir Ruparelia.

Known for his fine work under his flagship name, Rupaleria Group, Sudhir says tourists and lovers of nature should expect the best when the resort finally opens to the public.

According to site manager Denis Wamani, once the 22 units are complete, there will be an additional 16 in the second phase.

“We are moving on very well and we thank chairman (Sudhir) for thinking about opening up Lake Victoria tourism, just expect the best from him. After completion of these 22 units, we will commence the 16 units. However, the construction of the conference hall and landscaping is ongoing,” Mr.Wamani told Eagle Online at the site.

Paradise Island Resort sits on 19 acres of land and is surrounded by another rocky Island which is occupied by trees and a huge number of birds which makes it extremely beautiful for lovers of bird tourism.

Ruparelia Group announced that it had commenced plans to construct a 200-room Kingdom Hotel in Kampala next to Kingdom Mall. Additionally, the group is expanding Kabira Country Club. Property Mogul and business magnate is concurrently constructing the $100 million Beach Resort Hotel at Entebbe.

“The hotel will be known as Kingdom Kampala and we start work in 2023 and finish in 2026. It will have 200 rooms including suites and penthouses plus 226 very high-end apartments. It will occupy a total of 110,000 square meters and it will have 35 conference rooms.”