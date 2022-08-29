Uganda signs MoU with National Forensics Science University of India

The Government of Uganda has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Forensics science university (NDSU) in Gandhinagar Gujarat India on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by the Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Ssempijja on behalf of Uganda while professor JM Vyas the vice chancellor of the NFSU signed on behalf of the Indian Government.

The MoU is expected to among other things lead to the establishment of the National Forensics Science University campus in Uganda to provide specialized training to security and law enforcement agencies as well as other sectors of Government.

Stories Continues after ad

The ceremony was attended by among other dignitaries Uganda’s Deputy Ambassador to India MS Magret Kyogire, commandant NDC-U Maj Gen Okello and UPDF Chief of Training and Recruitment Brig Gen Mathew Gureme.

The NFSU is a premium university with world class training capabilities in criminalistics, cybercrime and forensics among other areas.

According to the global crime index report of 2021, about 80% of the world population live in countries affected by crime with criminals reported to be continuing to perfect their art through more loose networks leveraging new technologies.

In addition to the Indian training team at the Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, His Excellency President Yoweri Museveni has been keen to retool and modernize the investigative capacity of security and intelligence services in the Country in order to enhance National security.

The establishment of the NFSU campus in Uganda will greatly improve on the efficiency of security agencies not only in Uganda but the region at large.