Uganda welcomes India's Spiritual Leader His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravishakar

His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, a globally revered spiritual and humanitarian leader in India, has expressed interest to invest in the country. He said: “I have found Uganda is a very good place to be, with welcoming people, very good climate.”

During his visit to Uganda, His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was engaged in a number of activities with government officials, diplomats, and members of the private and climaxed his visit with a special dinner at the home of Mr Miraj Harsad Barot in Kampala. Barot is a businessman running Tirupati Group Limited dealing in real estate and agriculture.

While in Uganda, His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar expressed a desire to invest in Uganda.

“I am so happy that you have IT people but we can bring in experts from India to train these young people for between three to six months. As you know India is the hub of knowledge. So we have people who can come here and train our young people for about six months. We need a place here to operate. We request for a place for us, and then 50 to 200 youths can come and train the ones here and who will, in turn, employ themselves,” Gurudev said.

His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar thanked Mr Miraj Barot, the Managing Director of Tirupati Group Ltd and his family for giving him a warm reception at his home. Miraj Barot applauded His Holiness for accepting to come to Uganda and bless them.

The dinner at the Barot residence was attended by Uganda’s former Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda who asked His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to encourage people from all over the world to come and invest in Uganda.

“The policy is simple, you come to Uganda, you have little or no money, within a few years, and you make a lot of money. Of course, we are encouraging those who are coming to invest to come with money that will accelerate the rate of becoming richer. So in a nutshell, if you want to make money, come to Uganda.”

While in Uganda, His Holiness Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar addressed a conference of business leaders and entrepreneurs at Serena Hotel, met with the Indian High Commissioner to Uganda H.E A. Ajay Kumar, and the Indian community in Uganda, and addressed a series of media.