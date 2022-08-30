President Yoweri Museveni has reappointed Ofwono Opondo as the Executive Director of Uganda Media Centre following the expiry of his contract.

The appointment was confirmed by Opondo himself who said his contract has been renewed for three years.

“President Museveni has reappointed me as the Executive Director of the Uganda Media Centre for three years from July 2022. Am grateful for his continued trust in me and I look forward to working with colleagues in government in serving the public better,” Opondo said.

Stories Continues after ad

Opondo, who replaced Fred Opolot in 2013, has been appointed for another three year contract. Opondo’s contract expired in July. He has served as Executive Director for nine years.

Uganda Media Centre provides professional media and communication services to government departments in the country.