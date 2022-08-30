President Yoweri Museveni was in Juba to witness the graduation of the unified forces. The first batch of South Sudan’s unified forces officially graduated today August 30, 2022.

“I am pleased to be back in Juba to witness the graduation of the first batch of unified forces of the Republic of South Sudan. This follows the 2019 Entebbe Tripartite Agreement for the cessation of hostilities and a transition process toward general elections in South Sudan,” Museveni said on twitter.

South Sudan’s rival parties President Salva Kiir and SPLM/A-IO leader Riek Machar reached a breakthrough and signed an agreement on the formation of unified armed forces.

The deal set out terms to integrate opposition commanders into the armed forces. The parties signed a matrix for the creation of a unified armed forces command.

South Sudan is expected to hold general elections in 2023 after the end of the transitional period.