Medical teams from both the UPDF and Tanzania Peoples’ Defence Forces (TPDF) pitched camp at Mpendae Hospital, in the coastal town of Zanzibar to offer free outreach medical services; ranging from free eye and dental care, treatment of malaria, free HIV/AIDS treatment and counselling to minor surgeries.

Speaking at the launch of the medical camp, Mr. Idris Kitwala Mustafa, the Regional Commissioner (RC) for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, thanked the President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President YK Museveni of Uganda for building brotherly and professional forces.

“I thank and laud their Excellencies, Samia Suluhu Hassan, Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and Dr. Hussein Ali Mwinyi for their visionary and focused leadership that has moved the EAC region to greater heights,” remarked Mr. Idris.

He mentioned that the creation of such regional mechanisms has made EAC Partner States build professional forces that work together to create a positive impact on their respective communities.

The RC added that the good gestures offered by EAC Armies enhance good health for the population of the region.

“I urge the people of Zanzibar to fully utilize the medical services for their good health,” he said.

The UPDF Chief of Civil-Military Cooperation (C/CIMIC) Brig Gen Emmanuel Rwashande, expressed gratitude for participating in the 4th EAC Army CIMIC Day activities in accordance with the Defence Sector Calendar of Activities.

“We are glad to participate in EAC Army Forces CIMIC week to foster cooperation between the people of the region and their Defence Forces,” Brig Gen Rwashande observed.

He narrated that conducting such activities offers a good platform for sharing best practices and enhances joint operations for the benefit of the East African people.

The 101 Brigade Commander of Zanzibar, Brig Gen Said Hassan Saidi reiterated that the three days free medical outreach will culminate into activities to mark the TPDF army day main celebrations, on 1st September 2022.

“We are blessed that the UPDF was given Zanzibar as an area of responsibility for this EAC exercise. These CIMIC activities are meant to bring the armed forces closer to the people as opposed to before,” said Brig Saidi.

The 4th EAC CIMIC Activities are being conducted, following the decisions of the EAC Summit of Heads of States and Heads of Defence Forces, as directed by the Sectoral Council, that CIMIC activities be organized and held prior to partner States Armed Forces Day on annually and on rotational basis.