In February 1981, a group of about 42 people with 27 guns led by now President Yoweri Museveni attacked Kabamba Military barracks aiming at getting more military ware to topple President Apollo Milton Obote’s government. Museveni’s decision to take up arms against the legitimate government followed his loss of the 1980 elections.

It is reported that at Kabamba is where the first bullet of the five year guerilla war was fired. The first bullet was allegedly fired by the fallen General Elly Tumwine who died last week at Aga Khan Hospital, Nairobi, Kenya.

The former Fine Art teacher had been admitted over Lung cancer. Tumwine who has been a permanent member of the High Command was laid to rest yesterday 30th August 2022 at his ancestral home in Kazo District. Several protractors of the war have since died before passing on the political button to other potential politicians to steer the country.

According to the veterans of Luwero bush, in 2009 the Observer reported that 16 of the 27 guns the rebel group, the National Resistance Army (NRA) used to launch its rebellion in 1981 were provided by Col. Julius Chihandae. The guns were stolen from Gulu military barracks where he served as a junior officer in the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA). Chihandae was the first casualty of the NRA war after being shot by one of his colleagues.

Of that group which attacked Kabamba, only seven, including Chihandae, were commissioned officers. Others were; Lt. Rubereza, 2nd Lt. Sam Katabarwa, 2nd Lt. Sam Magara, 2nd Lt. Jackson Mule Muwanga, 2nd Lt. Elly Tumwine and 2nd Lt. Ahmed Sseguya. They trained in Monduli, Tanzania.

The group fought Bukalabi, Kiboga, Katiti battles, capturing Kamwenge and Bihanga Prisons, besieging Mbarara Barracks and forcing it to surrender in late 1985 and others.

HIGH COMMAND

According to section eleven of the UPDF Act 2005, the High Command consists of the President who is the chairperson; Minister r for defence; the original members of the High Command as at the 26th day of January, 1986; the army commander; the deputy army commander; the secretary for defence; the army chief of staff; the chief of combat operations; the chief of personnel and administration; the chief of training and recruitment.

Others are; the chief political commissar; the chief of logistics and engineering; the chief comptroller of finance; the chief of artillery and air defence; the chief signal officer; the chief of medical services; the director of air force; the division commanders; and such other senior officers and heads of departments as the President may appoint.

The Act stipulates that all members of the High Command shall be members of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces Council. The High Command is mandated to advise the President in emergency situations and in matters relating to national security or deployment of the army, when Uganda is at war and others.

Other original members of High command as of 1986 include; Gen Yoweri Museveni, the late Gen Elly Tumwine, Gen Salim Saleh Akandwanako, Gen David Tinyefunza, the late Brig Eriya Kategaya and Gen Matayo Kyaligonza. High command is the top organ of the Uganda Defence Forces (UDFC).

THE SURVIVING MEMBERS OF THE 27 NRA FIGHTERS

Of the 27armed fighters, only eight are still alive. These include; Gen. Yoweri Museveni, Brig. Julius Chihandae, Brig. Fred Mwesigye, Brig. Andrew Lutaaya, Jack Mucunguzi, Paul Kagame, Col. George Mwesigwa, Gen Kahinda Otafiire and Col. Charles Tusiime Rutarago.

The fallen soldiers include; Gen. Elly Tumwine, Fred Rwigyema, Robert Kabura, Arthur Kasasira, Maurice Katungi, Nathan Mweinemuzei, David Ndayondi, Lauben Ikondere, Paul Kagina, Shaban Kashanku, Enock Mondo and Hannington Mugabi. Others are; Akanga Byaruhanga, Aziz Bey, Muley Muwanga, Mwesigwa Black and Frank Kifuba.

Gen Yoweri Kaguta Museveni

Yoweri Museveni is a retired military officer and the brain child of the 1986 war which brought him to power. Museveni retired from military service in 2003. He is the Ninth and the current President of Uganda since January 26, 1986. He took up arms after losing the 1980 election to President Apollo Milton Obote.

With the help of late General Tito Okello Lutwa who was a serving officer in Obote’s government Museveni toppled Ugandan presidents Milton Obote and Idi Amin before he captured power in 1986.

Museveni trained in Mozambique under the Liberation Front of Mozambique (FRELIMO) while Student in the University of Dar es Salaam in Tanzania. He studied economics and political science.

He is reported to have recruited all the fighters under the Front for National Salvation (FRONASA) which emerged in 1971. Most of its members were reported to be former followers of the late Obote. The rebel group later transformed to the National Resistance Army (NRA).

Gen Paul Kagame

He is a former Rwandan Military Officer and a politician. He is the fourth and current president of Rwanda after assuming office in 2000. He is reported to have commanded the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF), a Uganda-based rebel force which invaded Rwanda in 1990.

The armed rebel group is credited for putting to end, a Rwandan genocide which led to loss of over one million lives. Kagame served as the Vice President and Minister of Defence under President Pasteur Bizimungu from 1994 to 2000.

Being born in a Tutsi family, Kagame has prosecuted and imprisoned rig leaders, funders of the genocide.

Despite spending his childhood in Uganda, Kagame In the 1980 took part in the 1980 guerilla war which brought Museveni in power. He commanded the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) following the death of Fred Rwigyema. Rwigyema who also took part in the NRA war in Uganda died on the second day of the 1990. It is reported the assassination of Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana sparked off the Rwandan genocide, in which Hutu tribe members allegedly killed over 800,000.

Brig. Julius Chihandae

Chihandae is one of the instrumental officers who took part in the bush war which brought Museveni’s government in power. He provided 16 of the 27 guns the NRA used to launch the bush war in 1981. He is credited for executing his duty of destroying the Signal Centre when they attacked Kabamba.

During the war, he deputised the late Maj Gen Fred Rwigyema when the rebel NRA attacked Kiboga in June 1983. The success of this operation lifted the spirits of the rebels who had been beaten at Bukalabi and Katiti earlier, and were being pursued by the government army, the Uganda National Liberation Army (UNLA).

After the rebels formed government in 1986 and the NRA became the national army, Chihandae was deployed to deputise Brig Matayo Kyaligonza as Commanding Officer of the 150 Brigade. When the first commissioning was done, around 1988, Chihandae became a Colonel alongside Lt. Gen Pecos Kutesa and Lieutenant General Joram Mugume.

In the early 1990s, Chihandae was arrested amid suspicion that he wanted to shoot down President Museveni’s helicopter and overthrow his government. The army’s general court martial found him innocent and the charges were withdrawn. However, the colonel fell on hard times and started selling charcoal and tomatoes for a living.

He was later appointed military attaché at Uganda’s embassy in Cairo, Egypt.

Rtd Col. Fred Mwesigye

Mwesigye is a politician. He is a former MP for Nyabushozi county and member of the army. He is currently serving as the High Commissioner of Uganda to the United republic of Tanzania. He was the Member of Parliament for Nyabushozi County, Kiruhura District for (office term 2016 -2021) and former commander of the UPDF. He was among the 27 liberators in the 1981 Ugandan Bush War.

Rtd Brig. Andrew Lutaaya

May have not fired bullets in the Bush war but was instrumental and at times the rebels depended on him. He is credited for the first attack on Kabamba Military Training School on February 6, 1981.

He availed and drove the Mercedes Benz truck that carried the 27 guerrilla fighters to Kabamba for their first attack. The rebels used two vehicles in this attack. Museveni and four others were reportedly in the Second truck.

He offloaded the squad which was tasked to deal with the quarter guard. Gen. Elly Tumwine was in charge of the quarter guard hit squad. He drove and delivered another group which was mandated to distort the Signal at the Centre. He belonged to that group.

Tumwine prematurely shot a guard at the gate and alerted soldiers in the barracks. Chihandae was reportedly shot by a fellow rebel and was driven off by Lutaaya to Kiboga district hospital where he received first aid.

It is reported that all the 42 original fighters of the NRA came from western Uganda. Andrew Lutaaya, a Muganda, was the only non-westerner involved in the initial planning of the bush war.

Following the bush war, he served as the head of the Defence Department in the State House, Director of Military Intelligence (DMI) and head of the Anti Smuggling Unit.

He is one of the 15 soldiers that are listed in the UPDF Act 2005 second schedule as having been senior officers when the NRA rebels captured power on January 26, 1986. Lutaaya, George Kibirango, Peter Kerim and Amin Izaruk are the only senior officers in this bracket who come from outside western Uganda.

Col. George Mwesigwa

Mwesigwa is one of the of the NRA officers who took a bold step to liberate Uganda from the then dungeons of bad leadership. He served as second division garrison commander in Mbarara and he is one of the senior military officers who are set to retire this year.

Col. Charles Tusiime Rutarago

He has been Commander Royal Guard, a force that provides security of all cultural institutions in Uganda. He is one of the officers who are set to retire this year.

Col Jack Mucunguzi

He worked at Coffee Marketing Board and as a security officer at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA).