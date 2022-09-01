Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso was among the 48 military Generals that retired from the army in a ceremony graced over by President Museveni at State House Entebbe on Wednesday, 31st August 2022.

Nalweyiso who has been serving in the army for many years now serves as the special presidential advisor on defense and security.

The rank at which she retired makes her the highest female ranking officer ever in Uganda’s armed offices. She has over the years served in many command and staff positions. Nalweyiso even commanded a female wing of the National Resistance Army in 1986.

Stories Continues after ad

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence Director of Strategic Communication Lt Col Paddy Ankunda took to his Twitter page to pay tribute to her. He described her as a selfless officer who started her career and ended it well.

“She started well and ended well. After decades of selfless service to the country and people of Uganda, Lt Gen Proscovia Nalweyiso retired today as the highest-ranking female officer ever in the history of Uganda. #ThisCountryUganda CONGRATULATIONS!” tweeted Lt Col Paddy Ankunda.

“You have done army work. Now go and do something in the economy in these last years,” said Gen Museveni.

Among the notable retirees was Gen David Tinyefuza aka Sejusa the former coordinator of intelligence.

There was also Lt Gen Andrew Gutti, ex-chairman of the General Court Martial. The late Gen Elly Tumwine’s name was also amongst those that were set to retire.

Museveni also rallied these Generals to acquire land and go practice the four-acre model of Agriculture.