The High Court’s International Crime Division is set to resume hearing the case of the jailed National Unity Platform Members of Parliament, Allan Ssewanyana of Makindye West and his collegue Muhammad Ssegirinya of Kawempe North.

The duo has been through a very long incarceration that is making a year on the 6th of this new month September. However, they will today give another go at their hopeful prayer for bail as the ones before all failed.

In today’s session, one of their lawyers Shamim Malende will be a no show as she is presently in Tanzania for official parliament duties.

Stories Continues after ad

“COURT ALERT: 1/9/2022 is when Hon Segirinya, Hon Allan are to be brought back at ICD court. Unfortunately, I am out of the country in Arusha on official duties. I notified court, my president and LOP in writing. I trust that my colleagues present will handle. Comrades let’s stand in solidarity with all political prisoners,” explained Malende in a brief statement.

She further said her team has started following up regarding Tracy Manuel and asked anyone with relevant facts to kindly contact her. Additionally, she welcomed comrade Wiser back home.

These two were last seen in court in June when the Court of Appeal denied them bail. A panel of three Justices, Cheborion Barishaki, Christopher Izama Madrama, and Eva Luswata made the ruling.

Details from the court session to follow…