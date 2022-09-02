Nile Breweries Limited has announced their sponsorship of the 2022 edition of Oktoberfest Kampala. The sponsorship was announced by Nile Breweries Connections Manager John Paul Ssemakula on Thursday 1st September, 2022 at a press conference held at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel.

Oktoberfest is the world’s largest beer and food festival held annually in Munich, Bavaria, Germany and runs from late September to the first weekend in October. And it is usually celebrated between September 16th and October 3rd which is the Germany day of Unity.

In Uganda, the Kampala edition of Oktoberfest celebrations will take place on Saturday 1st October at Jahazi Pier in Munyonyo and will run under the theme “Recognizing the friendship of and strong cultural and economic partnerships between Germany and Uganda and celebrating this unique relationship through food, drink and the arts.”

The German Ambassador to Uganda His Excellency Matthias Schauer is expected to be the guest of honor and will preside over ceremonial aspects of the event. The festival will line up activities that will make it an excellent day out for families and a thrilling evening for parties.

Speaking at the event Ssemakula applauded all Ugandan food and beer lovers to come to celebrate this joyous event.

“Nile Special is all about celebrating what makes us unique as Ugandans; our culture, our food, our hospitality and most importantly our people. We are so excited to be partners of this year’s Oktoberfest and we would like to invite all beer and food lovers to come and celebrate with us,” Ssemakula said.

“Nile Special’s superior and world class recognized quality has seen it scoop 21 Gold Medals in the Mondes Selection Awards over the years. As a brand we are excited to share this beer that is unmatched in Gold with our friends from Germany and other beer lovers from across the world,” he added.

This year’s entertainment will be headlined by the legendary Reggae maestro Maddox Ssematimba, and riverting performances from Myko Ouma, Mudra, famous DJs like Sir Aludah and the Almost Famous DJs.

The event will feature other activities like costume competitions, traditional games like arm wrestling, eating challenges, Beer straw challenge, Beer Pong, Tug of war and competitions among food and drinks vendors.

A team of adjudicators guided by the Uganda German Cultural Society will judge the costumes worn by the revealers at the event and the grand prize of two Return Air Tickets from Brussels Airlines to any destination in Europe will win several other prizes will be awarded to winners in o9f the different challenges.

The tickets to the event are already on sale at Shs 25000 for the early birds under the Stanbic Bank’s FlexiPay App using Merchant ID ‘OFEST’ and a flat fee of Shs 35000 will be charged for revelers paying cash at the entrance.