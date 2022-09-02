The pre-trial session to hear preliminary evidence in the murder and terrorism cases against the Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegerinya and his Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana has flopped following the recent transfer of trial judge Elizabeth Jane Alivdza.

The High court judge was transferred to the lands section in the same court. The case has not been allocated to a new judge. The case was adjourned to 20th of September 2022 for the mention.

The suspects’ lawyers led by Samuel Muyizzi expressed his dismay over the continuous detention of their client. He said they are working around the clock to petition the Constitutional Court over the delayed trial of their clients.

The two MPs and four others suspects who have been on remand for over six months are accused of terrorism contrary to section 7 (1) and (2) (d) and (d) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count one, aiding and abetting terrorism contrary to section 8 of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002 in count two, murder contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal code Act in Counts three, four, five and attempted murder contrary to section 204 (a) of the Penal code Act.

Prosecution states that the two legislators together with other suspects -some on remand and others still at large on August, 2, 2021 allegedly killed Joseph Bwanika, a resident of Kisekka Village in Kisekka Sub County in Lwengo District.

It is further alleged that on August 23 at Ssettaala Village in Masaka City, the MPs and their co-accused persons killed Francis Mugerwa Kiiza aka Nswa, Sulaiman Kakooza and Tadeo Kiyimba .

The MPs are also accused of attempting to kill Ronald Ssebyoto, a resident of the same area. They are also accused of financing the killings in the Greater Masaka region.