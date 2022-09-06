Three Church of Uganda Bishops hailing from Buganda region are set to retire, Eagle Online has learnt. The three include; the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, Mukono Diocese William Ssebaggala and Luwero Diocesan Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga.

Bishop Ssebaggala will retire in February on 28, 2023, followed by Bishop Nsubuga in July and Bishop Luwalira later in December 8, 2023. Several priests are in the meantime dusting their papers and posturing around ahead of the synod meetings which be held in few months.

According to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Dr. Stephen Kazimba Mugalu, replacements of the three bishops will be elected a few months to their retirement dates.

“Usually when a bishop is about to clock 65 years, the mandatory age of retirement, the diocese prepares. Among the preparations, Diocesan Synod convene and nominate two names of priests who they think can be a bishop,” he said.

“The three bishops retire in different months but in the same year. Their dioceses will forward us two names of priests when they are ready and we shall convene the house of bishops for elections and later be enthroned at their respective dioceses,” he said.

Sources however intimated that Mukono Diocesan Provost; the Rev Con Enos Kiito Kagodo and is one of the candidate expected to replace Bishop Ssebaggala.

Ven. Godfrey Buwembo – the Archdeacon of Nateete Archdeaconry, Ven. John Gitta of Entebbe Archdeaconry are the best candidates expected to replace Bishop Luwalira.

The source said Rev. Canon Samuel Muwonge- the Mission Coordinator of Namirembe dioceses, Venerable Reverend Fred Kironde – the Archdeacon of Namukozi Archdeaconry (Mityana Diocese) are the possible replacements of Luwero diocesan Bishop.

Established in 1897, Namirembe Diocese covers Wakiso, Kalangala districts and some parts of Kampala city. Bishop Luwalira has been in charge of one cathedral deanery, six Archdeaconries, 62 parishes and 342 churches.

Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga

Bishop Eridard Kironde Nsubuga was enthroned as third Bishop of Luwero Diocese on May 17, 2015 at St. Mark’s Cathedral in Luwero district, succeeding the Rt. Rev. Evans Mukasa Kisekka who has served as the second Bishop since 1996.

During his reign, Bishop Nsubuga ensured that church of Uganda health facilities like Kiwoko hospital and others offered utmost services to people of Luwero diocese.

“My administration ensured that Church of Uganda founded schools like Ndejje Secondary school performed at the national level and the number of enrollment has since increased both in primary and secondary schools.” he said

In terms of development, the Bishop Nsubuga said believers under various groups of Mothers Union, Christian men Fellowship and youth groups have embraced church founded programs to alleviate themselves from poverty.

“Youth have since received engaged in piggery and coffee growing. This has contributed to increase of household income and reduction in crime rate since most of them have busy.” he said.

“I was called to preach the gospel. When I was enthroned as the bishop of Luwero, I committed to do church planting and indeed I have achieved it. Over five churches which include St. Stephens Church Lukomela, Lusanja, Ngoma and others were elevated to the parish level. Ngoma was elevated to Archdeaconry. The church has to grown spiritually, numerically and other aspects.” he said

“The church has supported us during our mission in Luwero. By the grace of God I am retiring to my home in Nalyamagonja along Kasana – Kikikyusa road, in Luwero district.” he said

He is credited for establishing Luwero Diocese pension house project and its proceeds will be used to raise four more floors and pension for retired evangelists.

He holds Bachelor’s Degree in Applied Theology from the University of Gloucestershire and Redcliffe College UK, Advanced Diploma in Christian Education from the University of Birmingham, a certificate in Anglican Communion Studies from College of Ascension, Selly Oak-Birmingham, UK and Provincial Certificate in Theology from Bishop Tucker Theological College, Mukono.

Bishop Kironde served as Archdeacon of Ndejje in Luwero Diocese, Provost of St. Mark’s Cathedral, Luwero Diocese. He also served as the Diocesan Secretary of Luwero Diocese, Vicar at St. Mark’s Cathedral, Parish Priest, and assisted Vicars/Rectors of different Parishes in Gloucestershire and Birmingham in UK.

Bishop William Ssebaggala

Mr. Ssebaggala was on 19th September 2010 enthroned as the Bishop of Mukono Diocese. He was enthroned at Sts. Philip and Andrews Cathedral, Mukono. He replaced Bishop Eria Paul Luzinda Kizito who served from 2002 to 2010.

Bishop Ssebaggala was ordained as Deacon 1984 and priest 1986. He holds a masters degree in Organizational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University (UCU), Bachelor of arts in Divinity from UCU, Diploma in Theology from Bishop Tucker Theological College now UCU and Diploma in Land Surveying.

Speaking to the Eagle Online, Ssebaggala said during his term, the diocese has a lot achievements which include; the diocesan radio station, 89.8 Mukono Broadcasting Service (MBS) FM, premised on preaching the gospel and promoting the diocesan activities, reclaiming Nakanyonyi farm land.

“ Due the financial constrains in diocese, in 2013 we started Mukono Diocese Savings, Credit and Cooperative (MUDISACCO) where people borrow money at low interest rates. The SACCO has over 4,000 members,” he said

He is credited for establishing Mukono Diocese School of Nursing and Midwifery sciences offering diplomas to both male and female students. He established Bishop West Boarding primary school for children with all forms of disabilities, Mukono Diocese School of music and Pension house.

Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira

Born on December 8, 1958, Bishop Luwalira is a son to the late Eriazali Kityo Wanzu and Gertrude Faith Nantume. Mr. Luwalira he has been the Diocesan Bishop of Namirembe since 2009.

He Went to Balitta Nursery School, Namulonge Primary School and Kololo Secondary School. He was ordained deacon on 14 December 1986 and priest on 27 November 1988.

He holds a Diploma in Theology and Bachelor’s degree in Divinity from Bishop Tucker Theological College now Ugandan Christian University (UCU).

He served as vicar of Namirembe Cathedral from 2001 to 2009 and Bishop of Namirembe a position he has held since May 31, 2009.

He is credited for refurbishing of both the Namirembe Cathedral’s roof under the ‘tegula project’ and the floor, establishing 93.9 Namirembe FM and other projects. He has been a critique of human rights violations and corruption tendencies in the country.