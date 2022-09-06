Central Buganda Diocese enhancing self-sustainability, Archbishop Kaziimba says

Formed in 1995 after the sub-division of West Buganda Diocese with headquarters and Cathedral in Kasaka, Gomba District, Central Buganda Diocese has been commended by the Archbishop of Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu as a fast growing Diocese championing the self-sustainability agenda.

The Archbishop lauded the Diocesan Bishop, Rt Rev Michael Lubowa for offering strategic leadership to the Diocese since his consecration on 29th January 2017.

“Bishop Michael Lubowa is very good at public and state relations. That’s why in every development registered under his leadership, he credits the President of Uganda, the government, Christians and friends of the Diocese of different political and religious affiliation. He is very good at lobbying and providing accountability,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Stories Continues after ad

He added, “I have toured a number of projects including the coffee and banana projects, commissioned the construction of the pension house, dedicated St Michael Chapel at the Bishop’s residence, addressed Clergy and Lay Readers, visited the Bishop’s retirement home, maize mill, inspected and dedicated the Diocesan tractors given to them by the government, commissioned the construction of St. Peter’s Church Buyala Archdeaconry headquarters among many other projects but most profoundly, I preached the gospel and won souls for the Lord.”

Archbishop Kaziimba made the comments while concluding his official pastoral visit in Central Buganda Diocese at the last station, St Peters Church of Uganda, Buyala on Sunday evening.

Addressing the Clergy and Lay Readers at St John’s Cathedral, Kasaka on Saturday, the Archbishop charged them to be faithful stewards, protect Church land, save for retirement, help the Church establish income generating projects, monitor Church founded schools, join insurance and saving schemes, do regular exercises and be accountable to Christians and other funding streams.

He expressed gratitude to the Christians and friends of Central Buganda Diocese for building a magnificent residential house for the Bishop and addressing the welfare of clergy and other Church ministers.

“I slept in the Bishop’s house for the days I spent in the Diocese for my pastoral visit. It’s a beautiful place to sleep in. I thank the leadership of the Diocese for caring for clergy welfare and accommodation. The way you sleep and the means of transport you use some times determine how you minister. I know this by experience because I am a trained Lay Reader,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

Bishop Michael Lubowa commended President Museveni for playing a critical role in the development of the Diocese.

“His Excellency, Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is my number one Christian. He is very positive and has largely contributed to the establishment of all our projects. We owe our fast growth to him, his family and government of Uganda.” Bishop Lubowa said.

He added, “We now have a number of tractors with ploughs, planters and trailers which cultivate people’s gardens irrespective of their religious and political affiliation, 15 acres of coffee, 40 acres of matooke, instructed all parishes to have a minimum of 2 acres of coffee, Kasaka Maize mill, re-stocking our health facility and began plans to establish an irrigation scheme promised by Gomba District Local Government. I thank Uganda Coffee Development Authority for their tremendous support towards our coffee growing agenda.”

Bishop Lubowa said, during the Archbishop’s visit, the Diocese was able to mobilize over Shs50 million towards clearance of the debt on Church House.

Central Buganda Diocese covers the Districts of Mpigi, Butambala, Gomba and partly Mityana (Busujju County).