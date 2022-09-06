FUFA has made a move to relieve all members of the Uganda Senior women’s National football team, the Crested Cranes technical team of their duties.

They are; Head Coach George Lutalo along with his entire backroom staff which included; Edward Kaziba (assistant coach), James Magala (goalkeeping coach), Paul Ssali (team Manager), Mable Kabatalindwa (Team doctor) and Prossy Nalwadda (Equipment Manager).

FUFA released a statement saying that the decision is one of the many agreed upon during the 27th FUFA Executive Committee meeting. The meeting sat last week on Wednesday at FUFA House in Mengo.

“The FUFA Executive Committee declared that the positions of the technical team of Crested Cranes have fallen vacant following the completion of their assignment for which they were appointed that ended with the WAFCON Finals in Morocco,” reads part of the statement.

Lutalo took over reigns of the team in September last year. This came after the expiry of his employment contract at Uganda Revenue Authority (URA FC) as an assistant coach. He replaced Farida Bulega at the Crested Cranes helm.

“FUFA will declare as and when the application process for the vacant positions starts,” the statement concludes.

During the one-year tenure, the technical team guided the Cranes to the 2022 CECAFA Senior Women’s championship glory in Njeru.

It however failed the immediate task when the team did not make it out of group stages of the COSAFA Women’s championship in South Africa.

Their final task happened this year in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. The team garnered just one point from three group games to bow out of the competition with one point in group A.