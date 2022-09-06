Morgan Frank Omara is no ordinary private security officer. He’s astute, confident, fluent, respectful, and hard-working. He completed S.6 at Mengo SS in 2015 and excelled.

Omara is the first-born child of her mother’s six children. “My peasant mother had to raise us single-handedly because dad has a mental health problem,” he said with his characteristic soft-spoken demeanor.

Omara’s father started experiencing mental health breakdowns when his brother was abducted by the LRA rebels from Alebtong and news arrived that he had been killed.

Despite excelling at ‘A level’, he didn’t secure a government sponsorship to advance to the University or College. Unfortunately for him, his uncle who had supported his education from primary school and was still desirous to privately pay his tuition lost his life in a fatal accident.

Uncertain of what to do after his uncle’s death, Omara who always wanted to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication went back to Lira and started doing odd manual jobs. After a while, he was unsatisfied as the jobs had no growth prospects. That’s how he decided to return to Kampala for better opportunities.

He requested his Old Boy (OB) from high school who is currently studying at a university in Kampala to accommodate him in his hostel room. Shortly, he joined the G4S security firm, hoping that maybe if he worked hard and diligently, he would grow in rank.

According to Ojok Okello, the Founder and CEO Okere City, it’s now two years, and the ranks are yet to come, however Omara wants to do something alongside his security job and this time round something more ambitious. Something he always loved studying. To become something he always dreamt of; a journalist.

“How can I become a journalist? Omara asked me. I had known him for four months already and our friendship had grown from the day he recognized my dirty motorbike and requested to wash it for me without pay.

“I told him you must start by doing certificate training. And maybe later, a university degree if you have a senior four certificate. “But I have a senior six certificate” he interjected. I felt ashamed. I had misjudged him. I asked him questions about his educational and family background and at once, I knew I had to help,” he said.

“I requested him to search online for universities in Kampala offering journalism degree courses and the following day, he told me he had, among others, identified, and already inquired to know more about the BA in Journalism and Media Studies offered at Victoria University.”

The tuition fee per semester at Victoria University is Shs1.9 million. “Let’s at least see him through school this semester which starts on 19th Sept 2022. I am truly counting on all of us! Let’s support Omara, together,” Ojok said.

He was told the documents he needed to submit to apply for the programme, including a Shs240,000 fee for admission, and other related costs. But he didn’t have the money so I paid for it. I told him, “let’s first get the admission letter and maybe a miracle shall happen”.

“I am very sure of one thing; that my network of supportive friends shall not hesitate to donate even one dollar to make sure that Omara goes to the university and studies something he loves so that he can become the storyteller and change maker he deserves.”