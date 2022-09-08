KTA Advocates Formerly, Karuhanga Tabaro & Associates is set to hold the fifth Annual Symposium on Law, Technology, and Innovation.

Under the theme; Achieving Uganda’s National Development Plan(NDP) III Goals; How Intellectual Property, Digital Trade, and the fourth industrial revolution can Facilitate an Inclusive and Robust Digital Economy, the symposium is slated to take place on the 20th and the 21st of October 2022 at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa.

The symposium seeks to facilitate a dialogue between policymakers and members of different industries who have an integral role to play in the acceleration of Uganda toward a robust digital economy. Particularly, the symposium shall serve as an avenue through which those empowered to implement the digital transformation program can consult with stakeholders on key issues related to the program.

The two days event shall address the role of the digital transformation program in the EAC regional integration and the opportunities it holds for Uganda’s economy as well as the creation of a regional digital economy.

“It also seeks to give policymakers direction on how best to implement IP into policy and have meaningful results. The desired result is availing policymakers with valuable insight into how IP can be used to realize the objectives of NDP III as well as how policy can support digital trade and technologies to lead to economic growth. Lastly, the symposium aims to sensitize the public about the financial benefits of IP in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) era,” reads part of the statement

According to a statement released by KTA advocates, the Symposium will consist of panel discussions, plenary sessions, break-out sessions, presentations, and speeches by government officials, civil society organizations academics, trailblazers in the technology industry, business actors, and representatives from industry organizations, research institutions, business associations and development partner organizations all of who play a key role in creating and influencing policy and the economy.

“The plenary sessions will allow different makers and creators, the government, academics, and other relevant sectors to discuss key issues, giving informed opinions on the processes of enhancing innovation for social economic transformation. The break-out sessions will allow for more in-depth and technical analysis of salient issues arising from the thematic focus of the conference,” reads part of the statement

The symposium convener shall host an exhibition for startups and entrepreneurs to showcase and market their innovations and products. Among the exhibition, stalls shall be one set up by KTA Advocates and URSB which shall disseminate information about trademark registration and shall offer clients discounted trademark application services and post-registration trademark maintenance.

The event shall include a pitch competition wherein selected startup entities shall present their business concepts to a panel of judges with the winner taking home a prize. The Symposium shall establish a call center where participants may dial in and contribute / or ask questions.

The symposium shall be a hybrid event hosted physically at the National ICT Innovation Hub Nakawa and virtually on YouTube, Facebook, and other online platforms determined by the convener and the organization committee.

The event will end with a live podcast recording of The Big Conversations by Ordinary People Podcast at the MCI Media Hub Kabalagala which will host experts in IP disseminating knowledge on copyright law in Uganda. This shall be followed by a live show performance by Xpressions UG.

KTA Advocates (Formerly, Karuhanga, Tabaro, and Associates) is a specialized award-winning IFLR recommended and a WTR1000 top-tier law firm that focuses on technology, media, telecommunications, intellectual property, and construction law.

The firm provides real-time legal solutions at each step of its client’s business decisions. Alongside its special commercial expertise, the firm’s team of specialized attorneys provides full legal service across various sectors like corporate governance, project finance, international trade, dispute resolution and arbitration, tax finance, civil and commercial litigation, employment, and real estate and property.