The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 469 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.

The recognised officers have been promoted to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while others were given titles of Major.

The new promotions were revealed in a press release announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 by the army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.

This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the Senior and Junior Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and confirmed ranks,” read part of the document.

LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS

1. Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen

2. Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen

3. Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col

4. Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col

5. Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col

6. Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col

7. Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col

8. Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col

9. Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col

10. Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col

11. Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col

12. LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col

13. Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col

14. Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col

15. Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col

16. Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col

17. Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col

18. Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col

19. Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col

20. Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col

21. Acting Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col

22. Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col

23. Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col

24. Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col

25. Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col

26. Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col

27. Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col

28. Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col

29. Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col

30. Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col

31. Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col

32. Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj

33. Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj

34. Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj

35. Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj

36. Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj

37. Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj

38. Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj

39. Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj