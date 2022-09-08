The Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces, President Yoweri Museveni has promoted 469 senior Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) officers and confirmed 28 officers into senior ranks.
The recognised officers have been promoted to ranks of Brigadier General, Colonel and Lieutenant Colonel while others were given titles of Major.
The new promotions were revealed in a press release announced on Thursday, September 8, 2022 by the army spokesman Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.
This is the third time this year that President Museveni, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces, is promoting officers. The first promotions were announced in January and the next group was in April.
“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and UPDF fraternity congratulate the Senior and Junior Officers upon their well-deserved promotions and confirmed ranks,” read part of the document.
LIST OF PROMOTED OFFICERS
1. Col David Tweheyo – Brig Gen
2. Col Silver Changa Muhwezi – Brig Gen
3. Lt col Tom Musoke Buwembo – Col
4. Lt Col Robert Nabimanya Katanaka – Col
5. Lt Col Samson Henry Nabeeta – Col
6. Lt Col Christopher Kyanku – Col
7. Lt Col Giradier Roger Owor – Col
8. Lt Col Samuel Alex Wabuyi – Col
9. Lt Col Sylvia Meeme – Col
10. Lt Co Ronald Kagyenyi – Col
11. Lt Col Moses Wilson Ssentongo – Col
12. LT Col Godfrey K Tukamwakira – Col
13. Lt Col Ronald Wairindi Mugisha – Col
14. Lt Col Betty Musuya Wanyera – Col
15. Lt Col Edmond Ruta Agaba – Col
16. Maj Dr Jeniffer Alanyo – Lt Col
17. Acting Col David M Byaruhanga – Col
18. Acting Col Martin S Byegarazo – Col
19. Acting Col Vincent Odori Omollo – Col
20. Acting Col Chris Sseruyange Ddamulira – Col
21. Acting Col Daniel Kalala Kirya – Lt Col
22. Acting Lt Col Douglas N Katondwaki – Lt Col
23. Acting Lt Col Patrick K Obong – Lt Col
24. Acting Lt Col Alfred Okech Olama – Lt Col
25. Acting Lt Col Edson K Kwesiga – Lt Col
26. Acting Lt Col Gerald R Murekwa – Lt Col
27. Acting Lt Col Israel Kasaija – Lt Col
28. Acting Lt Col Wilfred Dickson Birungi – Lt Col
29. Acting Lt Col Kepher Kaigo Mukomba – Lt Col
30. Acting Lt Col Ronald Mwamba Adyeri – Lt Col
31. Acting Lt Col Collins Mugga Luswata – Lt Col
32. Acting Maj Nelson Marks Kyatuuka – Maj
33. Acting Maj Geofrey Barigye – Maj
34. Acting Maj Karim Dwale – Maj
35. Acting Maj Mugaiga Picos Aruho – Maj
36. Acting Maj James O Omara – Maj
37. Acting Maj James Twinamasiko – Maj
38. Acting Maj Kenneth Nuwagaba – Maj
39. Acting Maj Edgar K Musasizi – Maj